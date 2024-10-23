Eminem Endorses Kamala Harris, Joins Barack Obama To Garner Support For Her

Eminem, the renowned rapper originally from Detroit, on Tuesday, endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris, making it a star-studded affair. He then welcomed former President Barack Obama on the stage.

Mr Obama then took the stage to Eminem's iconic song "Lose Yourself", joking that he "noticed my palms are sweaty," moving on to rap a few lines from it.

The music legend and former president joined forces to support Kamala Harris' presidential campaign in Detroit. The latter being a longtime Democratic stronghold, will be crucial in deciding who wins the presidency, especially when Michigan stands as being one of the key swing states.

Obama cited Trump's Pennsylvania town-hall and delivered a scathing critique of Trump's fitness for office, where he swayed to songs for 40 minutes rather than answering questions for voters, after two people fainted there.

He continued to say, "If your grandpa was acting like this, you'd be worried." He added, "This is somebody who wants unchecked power. We do not need to see what an older, loonier Donald Trump looks like with no guardrails. America's ready to turn the page."

This joint, significant display of support for Harris comes just days before voting kicks off in Michigan, in hopes that this high-profile event will boost enthusiasm and solidify support for Harris and other Democratic candidates in the offing.

In other news, Trump also recently appeared with rapper Trick-Trick, which only goes on to show the city's importance in the presidential elections.

Trump, in a major gaffe, addressed the city he visited in an undignified manner. "The whole country will be like - you want to know the truth? It'll be like Detroit," Trump said as he addressed the Detroit Economic Club. "Our whole country will end up being like Detroit if she's your president."

However, Obama and other speakers effectively utilised his statements in their stride. Michigan Governor added to the conversation, "I know you all saw what he said about this beautiful city. He called Detroit a failure and a mess, proving he ain't firing on all cylinders," Whitmer said.

"He doesn't have a clue what the hell he was talking about. And you know what I think? He ought to keep Detroit out of his mouth," he added.

Eminem, during the rally had also said that the people should not be afraid of voicing their own opinions and emphasised Harris' commitment to protecting American freedoms, saying that she, "supports a future for this country where these freedoms and many others will be protected and upheld."

