Sean 'Diddy' Combs Used Drug-Laced Lubricant To Assault Woman: Lawyer

Music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs is facing new, disturbing allegations of sexual assault involving drug use and violence, according to the accuser's attorney. The unnamed victim claims that Combs, 54, his bodyguard and another man, assaulted her after she was forcibly drugged.



Attorney Ariel Mitchell-Kidd revealed shocking details in an interview with NewsNation, alleging that Combs doused her client with a lubricant laced with Rohypnol, commonly referred to as the date rape drug. The victim was reportedly forced to remove her clothes after Combs threatened her with a knife. Mitchell-Kidd claims her client began feeling increasingly weak after the lubricant was applied.



“She noticed herself becoming more and more limp,” Mitchell-Kidd said, adding the use of oil can allow drugs like Rohypnol or GHB to be absorbed through the skin. “It seems to me that there were some types of drugs mixed into the oil, which is why he was dousing her in that oil prior, not only to make it easier to assault her, but that was what was lowering her defences.”



After being incapacitated, the victim alleges that Combs, his bodyguard, and a third person sexually assaulted her. The attorney said her client plans to file a complaint later this week, explaining, “The details are graphic, and the complaint lays out all of the details. She was finally able to get away after the gruesome attack.”



It is unclear whether the woman in this case is the same individual who previously accused Combs of luring her to his home and raping her in 2018. The earlier victim also filed a police report, claiming similar violent and drug-fuelled behaviour from the artist.



Sean “Diddy” Combs has been in custody since September 16, following his arrest in New York City on multiple charges, including racketeering, sex trafficking by force, and transporting individuals for prostitution. Federal documents accuse him of using drugs to manipulate and control his victims during prolonged, often violent, sexual encounters.



In the past weeks, over 120 individuals have come forward with allegations of sexual abuse and exploitation against the Bad Boy Records founder. These claims, spanning over three decades, include accusations from both men and women, with at least 25 minors among the victims, according to attorney Tony Buzbee. One of the minors was as young as 9 years old.



Buzbee also indicated that these accusations implicate several high-profile figures in the entertainment industry, some of whom are reportedly being offered the opportunity to settle before their cases go public.



Despite the flood of accusations, Combs and his legal team have repeatedly denied the claims against him.