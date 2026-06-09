Elderly Woman Tries To Protect Grandchild During Powerful Philippines Earthquake, Video Goes Viral

An elderly woman is being called a "superhero" online after a video captured her shielding her grandson during a powerful 7.8-magnitude earthquake that hit the southern Philippines on Monday, CNA reported. The viral clip shows the moment when she pulled the child close to protect him when the ground began shaking.

The footage spread quickly on social media, with viewers praising her quick reaction and calm under pressure. Many called her a "superhero grandma," noting that her first instinct was to protect the child without hesitation.

Watch the video here:

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Earthquakes are common in the Philippines because the nation sits on tectonically complex parts of the Pacific "Ring of Fire", a seismically active belt stretching from South America to the Russian Far East.

The video has also sparked reminders about staying prepared and looking out for children during tremors. In a moment of chaos, the grandmother's reaction struck a chord, drawing reactions from users online.

"Such a terrifying earthquake. I hope everyone in the Philippines is safe and sound," one user wrote in the comment section. When a few users suggested that she could have done better, another user said, "You might think she foolish until it happens to you."

"Seeing real-time footage like this really puts into perspective how terrifying a 7.8 magnitude quake is on the ground. Absolute respect for her quick reflexes under pressure. Hoping rescue teams are able to reach everyone affected quickly," a third user prayed.

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Earthquakes in the Philippines

The quake, which triggered tsunami warnings across several countries, hit early in the morning about 20 km (12.4 miles) off the coast of Sarangani province, with tremors felt strongly across Mindanao and 420 km away in the city of Manado on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi.

According to the news agency Reuters, the earthquake killed at least 37 people and injured hundreds.