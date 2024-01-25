Education Policy Gives Enough Thrust To Bridge Digital Divide: President

The President made the remarks in her address on the eve of the 75th Republic Day. (File)

The new National Education Policy puts adequate emphasis on bridging the digital divide and creating a uniform educational structure for the benefit of underprivileged students, President Droupadi Murmu said on Thursday.

The President made the remarks in her address on the eve of the 75th Republic Day.

"The National Education Policy gives adequate thrust to bridge the digital divide and create a uniform educational structure for the benefit of the underprivileged students," she said.

The National Education Policy was announced in 2020, replacing the National Policy On Education which was adopted in 1986.

The new policy bats for the extension of the Right to Education (RTE) Act to all schools -- from pre-school to standard 12 instead of Class 1-8. It redraws the schooling system on a 5+3+3+4 formula instead of the current 10+2 model.

Students in the age group of 3-8 years will be part of the foundation stage, 8-11 age group will be part of the preparatory schooling, 11-14 years for middle school and 14-18 for secondary level.

