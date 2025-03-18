Advertisement

Earthquake Of Magnitude 4.3 Hits Nepal, No Deaths, Damage Reported

The National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre said that it recorded the 4.3 magnitude earthquake with its epicentre located at Batulasain of Achham district.

Kathmandu:

An earthquake measuring 4.3 magnitude was recorded in western Nepal on Tuesday. However, there was no immediate report of any damage or causality by the tremor.

The National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre said that it recorded the 4.3 magnitude earthquake with its epicentre located at Batulasain of Achham district, 450 km west of Kathmandu at 6:33 am.

On March 8, a magnitude 4.1 quake was recorded in Baglung district also in western Nepal.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

