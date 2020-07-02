4.2 Earthquake Magnitude Strikes Near Islamabad In Pakistan

The earthquake struck at 4:35:14 PM IST at a depth of 30 km from the surface.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 197 km northwest (NW) of Islamabad

Islamabad, Pakistan:

An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 was reported near Islamabad, Pakistan on Thursday afternoon, according to India's National Center for Seismology.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 197 km northwest (NW) of Islamabad, Pakistan, the agency said. The earthquake struck at 4:35:14 PM IST at a depth of 30 km from the surface.

Tremors were felt in the following areas:

