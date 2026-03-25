Dubai To Introduce Major Changes In Banking, Education And Travel From April

Dubai is set to witness several important changes in April 2026, affecting banking services, education, travel and residency rules. Authorities have confirmed that these updates will be implemented as part of ongoing policy adjustments across the emirate.

Banks to phase out OTPs

Banks in the United Arab Emirates are completing the phased removal of one-time passwords sent via text messages and email for high-value transactions.

The transition began in July 2025 under the direction of the Central Bank of the UAE and will now be fully implemented. Customers will instead be required to authenticate transactions through their bank's mobile application, offering a higher level of security. OTPs have traditionally been used for online payments and digital transactions, including shopping and QR-based payments.

Schools to resume in-person learning

Students in Dubai, including those in public and private schools as well as universities, had been attending classes remotely for at least two weeks from March 23.

The Knowledge and Human Development Authority has confirmed that distance learning will continue until April 3, after which students are expected to return to in-person classes. Authorities will continue to review the situation on a weekly basis.

Airlines plan return to Dubai Airport

Several international airlines had suspended operations to Dubai International Airport due to regional disruptions. However, some carriers are now planning to resume services in April.

Air France is expected to restart flights from April 2, while Turkish Airlines aims to resume operations after suspending services until the end of March. These plans remain subject to change, and passengers are advised to check with airlines for updates.

Temporary residency rule to end

A temporary measure allowing residents with expired permits to return to the UAE without a new entry permit will end on March 31, 2026.

From April 1, standard residency rules will once again apply, requiring valid documentation for entry into the country.

The changes reflect Dubai's continued efforts to strengthen security systems, restore normal operations in education and travel, and streamline residency procedures. Residents and travellers are advised to stay updated and prepare for these transitions.