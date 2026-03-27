Gallery: Stunning Views Of Dubai As Thunder And Lightning Lit Up The City

A powerful spell of thunder and lightning transformed the skyline of Dubai on Thursday, as severe weather conditions swept across the emirate, disrupting daily life and creating striking visuals.

The storm, which hit on March 26, brought heavy rain, strong winds and dust, leading to waterlogging in several areas and delays in public transport. Commuters faced disruptions as roads were affected by flooding in parts of the city.

The National Centre of Meteorology issued an amber weather warning, which remains in place until at least Friday evening, cautioning residents about unstable weather conditions.

Despite the disruption, the storm offered a rare and dramatic view of the city's skyline. Social media was flooded with images showing lightning streaks lighting up iconic landmarks against dark skies.

Photo Credit: x.com/DXBMediaOffice

Famous sites such as Burj Khalifa, Burj Al Arab, Atlantis The Palm and Deira Clocktower were seen glowing under flashes of lightning, creating a visually stunning contrast.

دبي

Dubai pic.twitter.com/lBMn4mSmRP — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 26, 2026

دبي

Dubai pic.twitter.com/oVxpSGxPyX — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 26, 2026

The Dubai Media Office also shared several images capturing the dramatic weather across the city.

جمال دبي

Beautiful Dubai pic.twitter.com/7PWpTDvLkM — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 26, 2026

While authorities continue to monitor the situation, residents have been advised to remain cautious as unpredictable weather conditions persist.