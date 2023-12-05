Driver Failed Learners License Test 59 Times, Breaks UK Record

Learners have to pass the test before they can book a practical test. (Image credit: Unsplash)

A learner driver in England's Worcestershire county failed his theory test 59 times before finally passing it, the driver is being praised for their "amazing commitment". The person, who has not been named, spent $1,748 and around 60 hours on the hour-long test, which is more than anyone in the UK, BBC reported.

Learners have to pass the test before they can book a practical test. They must correctly answer 43 out of 50 multiple-choice questions. Then the applicant has to give a perception test of 14 video clips. Learners who fail the test must wait three days before they can take the test again.

Camilla Benitz, managing director of AA Driving School, told the media outlet, "There's no doubt it's a tough test and these learners' commitment to passing is amazing."

Adding, "It's quite easy to underestimate the theory test and assume that you'll be able to pass without any effort at all but that's not the case."

She further said, "Nerves can undoubtedly play a part, as well as making sure you understand what the test will involve before you get there," she added.

The pass rate for the theory test has fallen from 65% in 2007/08 to 44% in 2022/23, according to the Department for Transport.

Meanwhile, according to Sky News, several people have previously been convicted of taking theory tests for others.

Inderjeet Kaur, from Llanelli, was sentenced to eight months in jail last year for fraudulently taking about 150 theory and practical tests, the outlet reported.