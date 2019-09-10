3 Dead, 1 Injured In Netherlands Shooting: Police

Police said emergency response teams were at the scene to treat victims and investigate the shooting.

Three people were killed and a fourth seriously injured in a shooting at a home in the Dutch city of Dordrecht on Monday evening, police said.

Dutch newspaper de Telegraaf, citing sources involved in the investigation, said a police officer had shot family members and then himself. A fourth family member was seriously hurt, the newspaper said.

"Three people were killed in the shooting incident in Dordrecht's Heimerstein (neighbourhood). One person was seriously injured," police said on Twitter.

Police officials could not immediately be reached to provide additional details. Emergency response teams were at the scene and a home in the neighbourhood had been cordoned off.

Dordrecht Mayor Wouter Kolff said on Twitter there had been "a very serious shooting incident" and that he was heading to the scene.

