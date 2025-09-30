Donald Trump's Youngest Son Reserves Whole Floor At Trump Tower For Date: Report

Barron Trump, the youngest son of US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, shut down an entire floor of Trump Tower in New York for a private date.

The 19-year-old booked an entire floor of the iconic skyscraper located on Fifth Avenue to host what was described as a romantic evening. Barron decided to have the date inside the Trump Tower due to security reasons, according to Page Six.

As the child of a sitting president, Barron is routinely accompanied by protective agents, a standard practice consistent with the Secret Service's mandate to safeguard the president and immediate family.

The report comes as Barron begins his second year of college. According to The NY Post, he is attending New York University's Washington, DC campus this semester and is spending at least part of the school year in the capital.

During his freshman year, Barron lived in Trump Tower in Midtown Manhattan while commuting to NYU's main campus in Washington Square and sometimes flew to Mar-a-Lago in Florida to spend time with his father.

Trump has previously spoken about his youngest son, telling Philadelphia's Talk Radio 1210 WPHT, "He's a little on the tall side. I will tell you, he's a tall one, but he is a good-looking guy. And he's really been a great student. And he does like politics. It's sort of funny."

Last December, a source told People that Barron, who is reportedly studying business at NYU's Stern School of Business, is a "ladies' man" and popular among female students.

A fellow student said that Barron gets a lot of attention in school. He described him as "tall and awkward, but he was the thing, the guy. He had a lot of girls running after him."

Barron made headlines in June as well. According to Forbes, he may have earned close to $40 million ($25 million after taxes) from selling crypto tokens linked to a Trump family venture called World Liberty Financial.