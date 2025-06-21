Donald Trump's Youngest Son, Barron, May Have Earned $40 Million From Family's Crypto Venture: Report

Barron Trump, the youngest child of US President Donald Trump, may have earned close to $40 million - $25 million after taxes - from the sale of crypto tokens linked to the family's crypto venture named World Liberty Financial, according to Forbes. The Trump family launched the lucrative venture nine months ago after the 19-year-old convinced his father about the benefits of crypto.

"Barron knows so much about this," the US President said during an interview in September. "Barron's a young guy, but he knows it - he talks about his wallet." Mr Trump said, adding, "He's got four wallets or something, and I'm saying, 'What is a wallet?'"

In the nine months since, Donald Trump has made around a billion dollars from cryptocurrency, and his youngest son has done quite well, too, Forbes reported.

Barron Trump is listed as a "co-founder" of World Liberty Financial alongside the president, as well as Eric and Donald Trump Jr, the president's two eldest sons. For months, the extent of the Trump heirs' ownership in the venture remained unclear. However, that changed Friday, when Donald Trump released a financial disclosure report.

According to Forbes, the document revealed that Donald Trump holds a 52.5% personal stake in the company, which unnamed family members collectively own another 22.5%. The document does not detail the split among the family members. But if Don Jr., Eric and Barron shared equal stakes, each would have taken 7.5% of the overall venture.

Further, the document also revealed that the Trump family's crypto venture sold at least $550 million in tokens. Notably, after the initial $40 million, the proceeds go to the owners. Based on this, Barron and his brothers may have earned millions of dollars, the outlet reported.

Born on March 20, 2006, Barron Trump is the only child of Melania and Donald Trump. He is currently studying at New York University's prestigious Stern School of Business.