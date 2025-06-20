Why "Two Weeks" Is Donald Trump's Favourite Unit Of Time

For US President Donald Trump, the phrase "two weeks" has emerged over time as a fixture in his speeches and policy-making. Its latest deployment came during a routine White House briefing this Thursday, where press secretary Karoline Leavitt announced that Mr. Trump would determine "within the next two weeks" whether to launch a military strike on Iran.

"I have a message directly from the president, and I quote," Ms Leavitt said. "'Based on the fact that there is a substantial chance of negotiations that may or may not take place with Iran in the near future, I will make my decision whether or not to go within the next two weeks.'"

This is not the first time Mr Trump has used the "two weeks" timeframe.

When asked about his confidence in Russian President Vladimir Putin eight weeks ago, Mr Trump replied, "I'll let you know in about two weeks."

When questioned about the details of a new tax plan during his re-election campaign, the answer was: "Two weeks."

The timeline for a long-promised infrastructure package? "We're going to have something in two weeks."

From the situation in the Middle East to claims about election fraud evidence, all passed through the same timeframe: two weeks.

Over the past week, Israel has acknowledged strikes on Natanz, Isfahan, Karaj, and Tehran, describing the campaign as a preemptive measure to degrade Iran's nuclear capabilities and prevent any progress toward weaponisation. The ongoing crisis in the Middle East has put the entire region on edge, with all eyes focused on what Trump's move would be.