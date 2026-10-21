Trump's Son Warned Him Against Dragging US Into War With Middle East: Report

US President Donald Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr, is not happy about the war in Iran and has raised concerns about it in private conversations with his father, according to a report by The Atlantic.

According to the report, during the 2024 presidential campaign, Trump's son, often nicknamed Don Jr, wanted his father to keep the United States out of another war in the Middle East.

The same year, when Iran launched missiles and drones towards Israel, Don Jr wrote on X, "Remember when they said Trump would get us into a full-blown war with Iran? Times like these should make us all realize how lucky we were to have Trump, his strength and his resolve."

However, that did not hold up to reality and two and half years later, Trump has dragged the United States into an open-ended military conflict with Iran.

Sources cited in the report have said that Don Jr has repeatedly spoken about his opposition to the Iran war privately with Trump. He has maintained a cautious stance regarding involvement in foreign affairs and believed that the US should not enter into a war with the Middle East.

Trump's son has also been close to the late conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who had also been against the war.

"Don has kept his views on the subject private, as he would never publicly break with his dad on an issue like this, but I can't imagine anyone who knows Don would be surprised by his personal views on the subject," a source told the publication.

The Iran war has exposed a deepening rift within the MAGA faction. Hawks argue that foreign wars are a form of betrayal towards domestic priorities.

"Don Jr. is the most MAGA of them all," a source told the publication.

Even within the administration, some of the president's top officials, including Vice President JD Vance, privately expressed doubts about the conflict while debating whether to support Israel's military campaign.

Individuals like CIA Director John Ratcliffe and Secretary of State Marco Rubio doubted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's initial February proposal, questioning whether an air-based regime-change operation was actually achievable.

A Pew Research Center survey confirmed that 65 per cent of Americans disapprove of Trump's handling of the Iran conflict, while 33 per cent approve. Conducted from September 28 to October 4, 2026, the poll highlights mounting public fatigue and deep concerns over a prolonged military campaign.

Republican support dropped from 69 per cent in March to 63 per cent. Meanwhile, nearly half of Americans anticipated the conflict would last over a year, far outlasting the administration's initial four-to-six-week estimate.

