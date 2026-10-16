US Weighs Dropping 'Mother Of All Bombs' On Iran: Report

The United States is weighing the use of its biggest non-nuclear bomb against Iran as President Donald Trump considers whether to resume military action in a war that has reached a stalemate, CNN reported on Thursday.

The Pentagon has been exploring the possible deployment of the GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast (MOAB), widely known as the "Mother Of All Bombs", against Iranian energy infrastructure and nuclear facilities, according to officials familiar with the plans cited by CNN.

The weapon has never been used against Iran. Its deployment would mark a significant escalation in the conflict, although questions remain over whether it could deliver the strategic gains Washington is seeking.

Can The 'Mother Of All Bombs' Damage Iran's Nuclear Sites?

Despite its enormous destructive power, the MOAB may not be suited to attacking Iran's suspected underground nuclear facilities.

One source familiar with the plans told CNN that the weapon's capabilities could fall short of what would be needed to destroy deeply buried targets.

"The MOAB is a massive information operation type weapon that is great for huge area clearance but not much else," the source said.

"It is definitely not designed as a deep penetration warhead."

The concerns raise questions over whether deploying the bomb would significantly change the course of the war, particularly if Washington's primary objective remains preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons.

The US and Israel have defended their military campaign as necessary to stop Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons. Iran has repeatedly denied seeking to develop them.

Pentagon Explores Strikes That Could Give Trump An Exit

Military officials have also discussed options that may deliver a dramatic show of force without necessarily achieving Trump's original war objectives, CNN reported.

A source familiar with recent Pentagon planning discussions described some of the proposed options as a potential "fireworks show".

The strikes could give Trump a way to step back from the conflict, even if they fail to accomplish the goals Washington had set out to achieve when the war began.

The deliberations come as diplomatic efforts to end the fighting remain stalled. The conflict erupted with US-Israeli strikes on Iran in February, while negotiations have been at an impasse.

Washington has also shifted towards economic pressure in recent weeks, scaling back military operations.

Iran War Poses Political Challenge For Trump

The possibility of renewed strikes come as Trump faces pressure ahead of the November midterm elections, with his approval ratings remaining low. Polls have indicated that the unpopular war and the resulting rise in fuel and other prices are hurting Trump's Republican Party.

Whether to launch another offensive could therefore carry consequences beyond the battlefield, particularly if a fresh round of attacks fails to produce a decisive outcome.

There are also concerns about civilian casualties if a weapon as powerful as the MOAB is used against Iranian targets.

Trump First Used The Bomb In Afghanistan In 2017

The MOAB was first deployed in combat by the US military in Afghanistan in April 2017, during Trump's first presidential term.

It was dropped on Islamic State hideouts in a network of tunnels and bunkers. The strike killed more than 90 militants, according to reports at the time.

Trump authorised the use of the weapon against the militant group's positions, making him the first US president to deploy the largest non-nuclear bomb in America's arsenal.