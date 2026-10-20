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Iran Guards Say 2 "Violating" Oil Tankers Set Ablaze In Strait Of Hormuz

Iranian Revolutionary Guards said on Tuesday that their naval mines halted two tankers attempting to circumnavigate through the strategic Strait of Hormuz

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Iran Guards Say 2 "Violating" Oil Tankers Set Ablaze In Strait Of Hormuz
The two tankers were set ablaze.

Iranian Revolutionary Guards said on Tuesday that their naval mines halted two tankers attempting to circumnavigate through the strategic Strait of Hormuz via routes considered illegal by Tehran.

"Two violating oil tankers were set ablaze and halted due to the explosion of mines planted by the brave sailors of the IRGC Navy at an illegal crossing point in the southern part of the Strait of Hormuz," the Guards said in a statement published on their official Sepah News website.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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