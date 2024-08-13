Trump Vowed To Never To Do This Again, But Did It During Musk Interview

Donald Trump today spent nearly an hour discussing the recent assassination attempt, something he had promised never to talk about again. Trump and Musk discussed at length how a bullet narrowly missed the former US President during a rally at Pennsylvania's Butler.

At the Republican national convention last month, Trump had told the crowd about the close call and what he went through - but said he would do so only that one time. During the speech, his first following the assassination attempt, he promised never to narrate the ordeal.

But Trump went back on his word during the conversation with Musk, saying "It was a miracle. If I hadn't turned my head, I would not be talking to you right now, as much as I like you."

"It was a hard hit. It was very, I guess you would say, surreal, but it wasn't surreal. You know, I was telling somebody, you have instances like this... where you feel it's a surreal situation. And I never felt that way. I knew immediately that it was a bullet," Trump said before elaborating the entire incident.

The start of the much-awaited interview though was delayed due to techinical glitches, which Musk claimed were caused due to a targeted cyber attack on the platform.

The glitches prevented people from listening to the event and led to widespread frustration among users. Many were met with error messages and resulted in 'crashed' and 'unable to fetch spaces' being the top trending hashtags on X.

The conversation was intended to help reinvigorate Donald Trump's stuttering campaign, which has flagged since Biden dropped out of the race, to be replaced by a surging Kamala Harris.

Musk, who has said he previously voted Democrat, has thrown his weight -- and his wealth -- behind Trump since a gunman tried to assassinate the Republican at a rally last month.