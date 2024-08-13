What Is 'DDOS Attack' Flagged By Elon Musk That Hit Donald Trump Interview?

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has flagged a "massive DDOS attack" on X that disrupted the airing of his interview with former Donald Trump. Musk was set to interview Trump this morning, marking his return to the microblogging platform ahead of the US Presidential elections due in November.

In the worst case, the Tesla chief said, the platform would allow only a small number of live listeners and later post the conversation online.

"There appears to be a massive DDOS attack on X. Working on shutting it down. Worst case, we will proceed with a smaller number of live listeners and post the conversation later," the Tesla chief said in a post as the interview missed its scheduled timing.

What is DDOS attack?

DDOS attack stands for "Distributed Denial-of-Service Attack" that is disrupts a targeted server or network's normal traffic by flooding the target or its surrounding infrastructure with internet traffic.

Cybersecurity firm Fortinet has termed it a cybercrime.

"DDoS Attack means 'Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack' and it is a cybercrime in which the attacker floods a server with internet traffic to prevent users from accessing connected online services and sites," according to the firm.

DDoS attacks use multiple compromised computer systems as sources of attack traffic and the exploited machines could include computers and other networked resources, reads an explainer by IT service management firm Cloudfare.