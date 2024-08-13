Musk-Trump Interview LIVE: 'I'm More Of A Believer Now,' Says Trump As He Recalls Being Shot At

Elon Musk is interviewing Donald Trump on X

Billionaire entrepreneur and X (formerly Twitter) owner Elon Musk is currently interviewing Donald Trump on his social media network.

The interview on Spaces, however, was delayed by more than 30 minutes due to a DDOS attack. DDoS attack means "Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Attack", a cybercrime in which the attacker floods a server with internet traffic to prevent users from accessing connected online services and sites.

The interview could provide Trump an opportunity to seize the limelight at a time when his Democratic rival for the US presidential election, Vice President Kamala Harris, has erased his lead in opinion polls.

The Trump campaign has called it the "interview of the century".

Here are live updates on Elon Musk-Donald Trump interview:

Aug 13, 2024 06:49 (IST) Biden Failed In Debate "Miserably": Trump

Attacking US President Joe Biden, Donald Trump said he "failed miserably" in the presidential debate with him.

Biden had announced last month he was stepping aside from the White House race following a disastrous debate against Trump that highlighted concerns about his age and mental acuity.

Aug 13, 2024 06:44 (IST) Trump-Musk Interview Now Moves To Illegal Immigrant Issues

Trump and Musk are now speaking about the illegal immigrant issues in the US. Trump has slammed the Biden administration for letting record number of illegal immigrants enter the US.

"They are coming in from everywhere," Trump said. Trump and Musk are now speaking about the illegal immigrant issues in the US. Trump has slammed the Biden administration for letting record number of illegal immigrants enter the US.

Aug 13, 2024 06:41 (IST) Donald Trump-Elon Musk Discuss Assassination Attempt

"You can't fake bravery under such circumstances -- the courage is instinctual or it is not," Musk told Trump as he spoke about his assassination attempt during an election rally in Butler.

"I wanted to get up and let them know I was ok -- and they went wild," Trump responded. .@elonmusk: "You can't fake bravery under such circumstances -- the courage is instinctual or it is not."



President Trump: I wanted to get up and let them know I was ok -- and they went WILD.#TrumpOnXpic.twitter.com/yelSDadYcO - Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 13, 2024

Aug 13, 2024 06:33 (IST) "Not Pleasant": Donald Trump To Elon Musk As He Recalls Being Shot At

On being asked about the assassination attempt, Donald Trump tells Elon Musk that it was "not pleasant". The two are now talking at length about Trump's experience.

"I knew immediately that it was a bullet. I knew immediately that it was at the ear... For those people that don't believe in God, I think we all have to start thinking about that," Trump said, who was hit in the right ear. President Trump on the assassination attempt against him in Butler, Pennsylvania:



"One of the miracles was that nobody ran."#TrumpOnXpic.twitter.com/wWcxTBKVZi - Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 13, 2024

Aug 13, 2024 06:27 (IST) What Elon Musk Said On Massive Cyberattack Before Trump Interview

"There's a lot of opposition to people just hearing what President Trump has to say," Musk said as he began interviewing the Republican nominee after massive cyberattack. President @realDonaldTrump are @elonmusk are LIVE ON X after a delay due to a massive cyberattack.



ELON: "There's a lot of opposition to people just hearing what President Trump has to say." pic.twitter.com/NH8ec8MqVH - Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 13, 2024 "There's a lot of opposition to people just hearing what President Trump has to say," Musk said as he began interviewing the Republican nominee after massive cyberattack.

Aug 13, 2024 06:22 (IST) Musk-Trump Interview LIVE: "I'm More Of A Believer Now," Says Trump As He Recalls Being Shot At

"I'm more of a believer now," Trump told Musk as he recalled being shot at.

Aug 13, 2024 06:20 (IST) Musk-Trump Interview: Over A Million Users Listening

Over a million users are currently listening to the Musk-Trump interview on X, formerly Twitter.

Aug 13, 2024 06:18 (IST) Musk Discusses Trump's Assassination Attempt

Elon Musk is currently discussing Donald Trump's assassination attempt.

"I immediately knew it was a bullet," Trump said, who was attacked during a poll rally in Pennsylvania last month. Elon Musk is currently discussing Donald Trump's assassination attempt.

Aug 13, 2024 06:16 (IST) Musk Apologies For Delayed Interview With Trump

Elon Musk has apologised for the delay in his interview with Donald Trump.

"Sorry for the delay," he said after the interview, hit by a DDOS attack, began after more than 40 minutes of delay. Elon Musk has apologised for the delay in his interview with Donald Trump.

Aug 13, 2024 06:14 (IST) Elon Musk Interviews Donald Trump After DDOS Attack Delays Chat

The Elon Musk-Donald Trump interview has finally begun, after being delayed for about 40 minutes due to a DDOS attack.

Aug 13, 2024 06:11 (IST) All About DDOS Attack That Hit Elon-MuskDonald Trump Interview

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has flagged a "massive DDOS attack" on X that disrupted the airing of his interview with former Donald Trump. Tech billionaire Elon Musk has flagged a "massive DDOS attack" on X that disrupted the airing of his interview with former Donald Trump.

Aug 13, 2024 06:10 (IST) "Crashed, Unable To Fetch Spaces" Trend On X As Musk Interviews Trump

Donald Trump is set to be interviewed on X by its billionaire owner Elon Musk -- an influential supporter -- as the Republican ex-president rejoins the platform following a lengthy absence. But most users are unable to tune in to the "spaces" and are getting an error message on X. Donald Trump is set to be interviewed on X by its billionaire owner Elon Musk -- an influential supporter -- as the Republican ex-president rejoins the platform following a lengthy absence. But most users are unable to tune in to the "spaces" and are getting an error message on X.

Aug 13, 2024 06:02 (IST) Elon Musk-Donald Trump Interview On X

Prior to the interview with Donald Trump, Elon Musk had said that it was"unscripted with no limits on subject matter".

"So it should be highly entertaining!" the 53-year-old, who is also CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, posted in a preview of the interview on Sunday. https://t.co/PLHekD9jzW - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 12, 2024