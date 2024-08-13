'I'm More Of A Believer Now': Trump After Surviving Assassination Bid

Donald Trump recalled the moment he was shot at during a rally in Pennsylvania.

Donald Trump recalled the moment he was shot at during a rally in Pennsylvania last month and narrated the events that followed, during a live conversation with X owner Elon Musk.

Trump, who survived the assassination bid but was left with a bloodied ear, said he's "more of a believer" now.

"I knew immediately that it was a bullet. I knew immediately that it was at the ear...," he said as over a million listeners joined to listen to the 78-year-old former president.

"For those people that don't believe in God, I think we all have to start thinking about that," he added.

He also pointed out that he turned his head at the "perfect angle", which saved his life.

"You know, I'm a believer. Now I'm more of a believer, I think. And a lot of people have said that to me. A lot of great people have said that to me, actually. But it was, it was amazing that I happened to be turned just at that perfect angle," the Republican presidential candidate said.

The shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, wounded two rally-goers and killed another before he was shot dead by the Secret Service.

Elon Musk's much-trailed interview with Donald Trump got off to a rocky start this morning after what the tech entrepreneur said was a cyberattack on his microblogging platform.

"There appears to be a massive DDOS attack on X. Working on shutting it down," Musk, the world's richest man, wrote earlier on the platform, formerly known as Twitter.