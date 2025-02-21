"Kickback Scheme... What Do I Care?" Trump On USAID As BJP Slams Congress

Donald Trump on Thursday repeated his criticism about $21 million in United States government funding for India - via global aid agency USAID in 2012 - for 'voter turnout', calling it a "kickback scheme" and declaring, "What the hell do I care about it? We got enough problems (of our own)."

The US President did not, however, elaborate on the allegation or offer proof.

Trump, addressing a gathering of state Governors from his Republican Party, declared, "Can you imagine all that money going to India? I wonder what they think when they get it. Now, it is a kickback scheme... you know... they kick it back to the people that send it..."

"I would say in many cases, many of these cases, anytime you have no idea what we're talking about, that means there's a kickback because nobody has any idea what's going on there," he rambled on, also questioning grants of $29 million to "strengthen the political landscape" in Bangladesh.

"What the hell do I care about? We got a lot. We got enough problems... and all of this is terminated. We terminated this stuff and we're on the track. And by the way, there were so many others I could have I could read all night long, but so many were so terrible," he declared.

On Wednesday, Trump also asked why US taxpayers' money had been used for India's voters, declaring, "Why are we giving $21 million to India? They got a lot more money."

Meanwhile, in India Trump's remarks - and there have been many, including accusing predecessor Joe Biden of "trying to get someone else elected" (in last year's Lok Sabha election, which the BJP won) - were picked up to attack Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for comments in the UK before the 2024 poll.

In May 2023 Mr Gandhi, speaking at an event in London, called on the US and European nations to recognise that "a huge chunk of the (global) democratic model had come undone". The BJP launched a furious counterattack, accusing Mr Gandhi of having insulted the country abroad.

This morning, picking up on Trump's "kickback" comment, the BJP's Amit Malviya and Pradeep Bhandari claimed the money had been used to sustain "deep state assets" in this country, and accused Mr Gandhi and "the Congress ecosystem" of being the beneficiaries of the $21 million.

In an X post Mr Malviya said, " A day after US President Donald Trump spoke about $21 million being sent to India for 'voter turnout', he has reiterated the charge... essentially this money is also used to sustain deep-state assets who work to defend and deflect such revelations."

Mr Bhandari said, "Donald Trump, for the second time, has said $21 million has gone to 'voter turnout'... called it a 'kickback scheme'. An investigation is a must to find out if Rahul Gandhi and the Congress ecosystem were beneficiaries of this kickback scheme!"

Neither Mr Gandhi nor the Congress have responded so far.

The BJP has also linked the funding row to frequent target George Soros, claiming money was routed, via USAID and his philanthropic organisations, to publish 'anti-India' narratives that were amplified by the Congress, particularly before elections, to defame it and the country.

The Congress has emphatically denied the BJP's charges and demanded a detailed investigation, a White Paper, tracking USAID funds to India and its use in the country.

The BJP and the Congress have been sparring furiously since Trump's Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, a contentious body headed by billionaire Elon Musk, cancelled USAID funding to India, Nepal, and Bangladesh, as well as many African nations, citing cost-cutting measures.

With input from agencies

