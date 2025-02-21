BJP vs Congress Over Donald Trump's "$21 Million 'India Fund" Claim

The BJP lashed out at the Congress, accusing it of seeking foreign funds to stop Prime Minister Narendra Modi from coming to power in 2014. The party's allegations came a day after US President Donald Trump questioned a move by former president Joe Biden's administration to provide $21 million to India for "voter turnout" and questioned if they were "trying to get somebody else elected".

The Congress has demanded a White Paper on the USAID funds to India and dubbed Trump's claims as "nonsensical".

BJP sources said during the rule of the erstwhile Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA), the government received $204.28 million, while the NGOs received $2114.96 million. This inflow slowed down to a trickle once the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) came to power. The government funding dropped to $1 million from 2014 to 2015, though the funding of non-profits increased to $2579.73 million.

Since its creation, George Soros's OCCRP, which produced anti-government reports that were used by the Congress to target the NDA government, received $47 million, sources said.

"After the Modi Government came to power, funding to the NGOs and other avenues in India increased significantly, showcasing how the focus has shifted from USAID being directly involved in governmental matters to funding anti-India/anti-national forums in India," BJP sources claimed.

Jairam Ramesh, the Congress's senior leader and communications in-charge, has hit back with a demand for a White Paper.

In a post on X, Mr Ramesh said: "USAID is very much in the news these days. It was set up on November 3, 1961. Claims being made by the US President are typically nonsensical to say the least. Even so, the Govt of India should bring out a White Paper at the earliest detailing USAID's support to both governmental and non-governmental institutions in India over the decades".

On February 16, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led by US billionaire and SpaceX chief Musk, listed items on which the "US taxpayer dollars were going to be spent" and the list included "$21 million for voter turnout in India".

On Thursday, Trump questioned the purpose of providing $21 million to India for "voter turnout". "Why do we need to spend USD 21 million for voter turnout in India? I guess they were trying to get somebody else elected," President Trump said.