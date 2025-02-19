"Have Lot Of Respect For India, But...": Trump On $21 Million DOGE Cut

Days after the US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led by billionaire Elon Musk, scrapped a $21 million grant intended to boost "voter turnout" in India, President Donald Trump defended the move and questioned why US taxpayers' money was used for this initiative.

"Why are we giving $21 million to India? They got a lot more money. They are one of the highest taxing countries in the world in terms of us; we can hardly get in there because their tariffs are so high. I have a lot of respect for India and their Prime Minister, but giving $21 million for voter turnout? In India? What about voter turnout here?" President Trump said at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.

#WATCH | US President Donald Trump says, "Why are we giving $21 million to India? They have a lot more money. They are one of the highest taxing countries in the world in terms of us; we can hardly get in there because their tariffs are so high. I have a lot of respect for India… pic.twitter.com/W26OEGEejT — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2025

On February 16, DOGE published a list of taxpayer-funded programs that have been cut, including the $21 million allocated for India's voter turnout. The announcement was made via a post on X, where DOGE laid out a series of foreign assistance programs deemed excessive or unjustifiable.

"US taxpayer dollars were going to be spent on the following items, all of which have been cancelled," DOGE declared.

Alongside the India voter turnout funds, the list of scrapped funding included a $29 million grant for "strengthening the political landscape in Bangladesh" and $39 million for "fiscal federalism" and "biodiversity conservation" in Nepal, among other international fundings.

The ruling BJP termed the now-cancelled funding "external interference" in India's electoral process.

"$21M for voter turnout? This definitely is external interference in India's electoral process. Who gains from this? Not the ruling party for sure!" said BJP national spokesperson Amit Malviya in a statement

He went further, linking the initiative to what he called "systematic infiltration" of Indian institutions by foreign entities. Mr Malviya singled out billionaire investor George Soros, who has been accused by right-wing political figures worldwide of influencing domestic politics through his Open Society Foundations.

"Once again, it is George Soros, a known associate of the Congress party and the Gandhis, whose shadow looms over our electoral process," Mr Malviya claimed.

The BJP has long been wary of foreign-funded NGOs and civil society organisations operating in India. Mr Malviya also flagged a controversial 2012 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the Election Commission of India and The International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES), an organisation linked to Mr Soros's Open Society Foundation.

According to Mr Malviya, the MoU -- signed under the previous Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government -- enabled undue foreign influence over India's electoral system.

"Ironically, those questioning the transparent and inclusive process of appointing India's Election Commissioner -- a first in our democracy, where previously the Prime Minister alone made the decision -- had no hesitation in handing over the entire Election Commission of India to foreign operators," Mr Malviya claimed.

He further accused the Congress of systematically allowing foreign interference in Indian governance. "The Congress-led UPA government systematically enabled the infiltration of India's institutions by forces opposed to the nation's interests -- those who seek to weaken India at every opportunity," he claimed.