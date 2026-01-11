"Never Forget": Trump Claims Credit As Venezuela Frees Political Prisoners

US President Donald Trump said Venezuela has begun the process of releasing political prisoners, claiming the move was carried out “in a big way” following US action against the Venezuelan leadership.

In a statement on social media platform Truth Social, Trump said he hoped those released would remember “how lucky they got” that the United States “came along and did what had to be done.”

He further said that he hoped they would never forget it and warned that “if they do, it will not be good for them.”

The remarks came as Venezuela started freeing some detainees considered political prisoners by rights groups and the opposition, following the US capture of Nicolas Maduro last weekend.

Venezuela's government on Thursday pledged to free a significant number of prisoners in what it described as a gesture to “seek peace.” Officials have not identified or given a number of prisoners being considered for release, leaving rights groups scouring for hints of information and families to watch the hours tick by with no word.

As of Saturday night, only 16 people imprisoned for political reasons had been released, according to Foro Penal, a Venezuelan advocacy group for prisoners. Eight hundred and four remained imprisoned, the group said.

Among the prominent members of the country's political opposition who were detained after the 2024 presidential elections and remain in prison are former lawmaker Freddy Superlano and Perkins Rocha, lawyer for opposition leader María Corina Machado. Juan Pablo Guanipa, a former governor and one of Machado's closest allies, and Rafael Tudares, the son-in-law of opposition presidential candidate Edmundo Gonzalez, also remain imprisoned.

