Trump "Unafraid" To Use Military Options: White House Amid Iran Unrest

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Monday (local time) said that US President Donald Trump continues to keep "all options on the table" in dealing with Iran, including military action, while emphasising that diplomacy remains his preferred first step.

Responding to a question on Iran and whether ongoing protests could end without military intervention, Leavitt said, "I think one thing President Trump is very good at is always keeping all of his options on the table, and airstrikes would be one of the many, many options that are on the table for the Commander in Chief. Diplomacy is always the first option for the president."

"He told all of you last night that what you're hearing publicly from the Iranian regime is quite different from the messages the administration is receiving privately, and I think the President has an interest in exploring those messages," she added.

Karoline further said that Trump has shown he is "unafraid to use military options if and when he deems necessary, and nobody knows that better than Iran."

Further, when asked whether Trump is meeting with Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado on Thursday, she responded "yes" but provided no further details.

The White House remarks came as large demonstrations were reported across provinces, including Azerbaijan province and the central city of Arak, with crowds waving flags and chanting slogans in support of Iran, Press TV reported. The protests and counter-demonstrations follow days of unrest amid soaring inflation, economic hardship and public anger over governance.

At least 544 people have been killed, and more than 10,681 individuals have been arrested and transferred to prisons, according to the Human Rights News Agency.

Meanwhile, Iran's armed forces, backed by the nation, are fully prepared to respond to any aggression against the country, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei stated on Monday, Iranian state broadcaster Press TV reported.

Speaking at a press conference when asked about the possibility of war, Baghaei said Tehran is closely monitoring developments and remains ready to counter any hostile act.

"Our nation has shown that, with full might and complete courage, it defends Iran's integrity, and our readiness is increasing carefully and on a moment-by-moment basis, and our armed forces, as in the past, will be ready to repel any act of aggression," he said.

Baghaei also alleged that recent unrest in Iran was fuelled by foreign interference, claiming riots were triggered by "very evident" interventionist remarks by US and Israeli officials.

