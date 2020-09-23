Trump To Pay Respects To Top Court Judge On Thursday: White House

Donald Trump says he will nominate replacement for Late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Saturday

President Donald Trump will join mourners paying last respects Thursday to the late Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the White House said, signalling a brief truce ahead of Trump's controversial push to fill her seat before the election.

White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere said in a statement that Trump would pay his respects at the US Supreme Court, where Ginsburg will lie in repose on Wednesday and Thursday, before her casket is taken to the US Capitol building to lie officially in state -- the first time the honor has been granted to a woman.

Trump says he will nominate his replacement for Ginsburg on the top court Saturday. His Republican Party is then set to hurry through the confirmation process before the November 3 presidential election, where Trump faces a stiff challenge from Democrat Joe Biden.

