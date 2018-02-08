Donald Trump Sends Olympic Wishes To ''GREAT NATION'' South Korea

"Best wishes to the Republic of Korea on hosting the @Olympics! What a wonderful opportunity to show everyone that you are a truly GREAT NATION!," Donald Trump tweeted.

World | | Updated: February 08, 2018 02:29 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Donald Trump Sends Olympic Wishes To ''GREAT NATION'' South Korea

The message was followed by a video clip of Trump addressing the South Korean National Assembly. (File)

Washington, United States:  US President Donald Trump on Wednesday wished South Korea all the best for the Pyeongchang Winter Games, which open on Friday. 

"Best wishes to the Republic of Korea on hosting the @Olympics! What a wonderful opportunity to show everyone that you are a truly GREAT NATION!," Trump tweeted.

The message was accompanied by a video clip of Trump addressing the South Korean National Assembly last November.

He is seen talking about the 36,000 Americans who died during the Korean War and the "terrible price" South Koreans paid, including Seoul being "reduced to rubble" and the economy being "demolished".

Comments
Close [X]


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Trending

Donald TrumpSouth Korea

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Tax CalculatorSouth Africa vs IndiaIPL Auction 2018LIVE TVMaldivesAuto Expo 2018

................................ Advertisement ................................