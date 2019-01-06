'We Have To Build The Wall,' Says Trump As US Shutdown Enters Third Week

Donald Trump has stressed on illegal immigration to highlight the need of the wall with Mexico. (File)

President Donald Trump stood firm Sunday on his demand for billions of dollars to fund a border wall with Mexico, which has forced a shutdown of the US government now entering its third week.

"We have to build the wall," Trump told reporters as he left the White House for the Camp David presidential retreat, while conceding that the barrier could be "steel instead of concrete."

"It's about safety, it's about security for our country," he said. "We have no choice."