Trump Says His "Nasty" Critic Meghan Markle Will Be "Very Good" Princess

Donald Trump said he had not realised Meghan Markle had criticised him during his 2016 election campaign.

World | | Updated: June 01, 2019 05:28 IST
"What can I say? I didn't know that she was nasty," Trump said of Meghan Markle (File Photo)


London: 

Meghan Markle, the wife of Britain's Prince Harry, will make a "very good" princess, U.S. President Donald Trump said ahead of a state visit to Britain.

Speaking to the Sun newspaper, Trump said he had not realised that the U.S.-born Markle had criticised him during his 2016 election campaign.

"What can I say? I didn't know that she was nasty," Trump said, adding that he was sure she would nonetheless succeed as a new member of Britain's royal family. "It is nice, and I am sure she will do excellently," he said.



