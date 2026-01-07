'Foolishly Did Not Give Me Nobel': Trump Attacks Norway Over 'Ending' 8 Wars

In scathing criticism on Truth Social, US President Donald Trump targeted NATO nations after Denmark warned that an attack by America would mean the end of NATO. He said that Russia and China are hardly scared of NATO and doubted if NATO would be there for the US if needed.

"Remember, also, I single-handedly ended 8 wars, and Norway, a NATO Member, foolishly chose not to give me the Noble Peace Prize," Trump wrote.

He also said that without the US, Russia would "have all of Ukraine right now". "We will always be there for NATO, even if they won't be there for us," Trump wrote.

The Republican leader also reminded the NATO nations how, after intense pressure, the member states officially agreed to increase their defence spending target to 5 per cent of GDP by 2035. The new commitment replaces the 2 per cent target set in 2014.

"Remember, for all of those big NATO fans, they were at 2% GDP, and most weren't paying their bills, until I came along. The USA was, foolishly paying for them!" Trump said.

Trump's Greenland Push

Trump is exploring how to take control of Greenland, and using the US military is "always an option", the White House said Tuesday, further upping tensions with NATO ally Denmark.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that "acquiring Greenland is a national security priority of the United States" to deter adversaries like Russia and China.

Trump's renewed claims over self-governing Greenland have stoked concerns in Europe that the transatlantic alliance with the United States could be about to fracture.

"We don't believe he would -- there is no need -- the US can get any access they want from Denmark," a senior NATO diplomat told AFP, speaking as others on condition of anonymity.

NATO's Article Five pledge that members will defend each other if attacked is meant to deter threats from outside -- and the idea of its key power turning on an ally was seen as inconceivable.

"But given the persistent rhetoric, we can't be entirely sure," the NATO diplomat added.