Will Watch It Because 'I Have To': Trump On 'Boring' Democratic Debate

Donald Trump said the Democratic debate seems very boring, but will to watch it

President Donald Trump said he will watch the first Democratic debate on television on Wednesday night, even though he will be flying to Japan and considers the event "boring."

Trump, a Republican, also suggested he might offer some tweeted responses to what he hears from the 10 Democratic presidential candidates on the stage in the first of back-to-back debate nights in Miami.

"Well, I'll be on a plane," Trump said on Fox Business Network's "Mornings with Maria." "Yes everyone said I'll be tweeting. I'll actually be on a plane and it just seems very boring, but I'm going to watch it because I have to."

"That's part of my life, you know, it's part of my life," he said.

Trump will be aboard Air Force One on a flight to Osaka, Japan, the first stop on a trip to Asia that will also include a visit to South Korea.

Trump, who has been a polarizing and often chaotic president, is publicly expressing confidence about his re-election prospects in 2020. He heard chants of "four more years, four more years" in his appearance on Wednesday before the Faith and Freedom Coalition, an evangelical Christian group.

Privately, some advisers worry about his chances in several states he won in 2016, such as Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Trump raised $6 million on Tuesday night for Trump Victory, a joint fundraising committee for Trump's re-election campaign and the Republican National Committee, an RNC official said.

He has now brought in $36 million for Trump Victory since formally launching his campaign a week ago in Florida.

Trump advisers see former Vice President Joe Biden as Trump's biggest threat among the Democrats. Trump frequently gets in digs at Biden, who will debate on Thursday night.

"Biden is a lost soul," Trump said during the Fox Business Network interview. "He's changing his views rapidly."

