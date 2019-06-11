Trump Says He Received Another "Beautiful Letter" From Kim Jong Un

Donald Trump did not divulge what was in the letter from Kim. He has described previous letters as "beautiful" and even said they "fell in love."

World | | Updated: June 11, 2019 23:55 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
 
Washington, US: 

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he has received another "beautiful letter" from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Indicating that he continues to trust Kim, despite making little progress in efforts to get Pyongyang to give up nuclear weapons, Trump said the North Korean strongman "has kept his word."

"That's very important to me," he said at the White House.

Trump did not divulge what was in the letter from Kim. He has described previous letters as "beautiful" and even said they "fell in love."

Trump has made history by meeting twice with Kim in a bid to lure the country into giving up nuclear weapons. However, US intelligence officials say Pyongyang has no intention of following through.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Donald TrumpKim Jong UnKim Jong Un Letter

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Cyclone VayuLive TVWorld Cup 2019World Cup ScheduleWorld Cup Points TableSamsung M40Honor 20Amitabh BachchanMi 9TIAF AN 32Vayu Cyclone UpdateGalaxy M40

................................ Advertisement ................................