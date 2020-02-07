Donald Trump Says China Doing "Very Professional Job" Against Coronavirus

Trump said the United States and China were "working together" on the issue. "I think that China will do a very good job."

Trump said that he discussed the crisis with Xi Jinping in a "very good" phone call late Thursday.

Washington, United States:

US President Donald Trump said Friday that China is doing a "very professional job" in combating the coronavirus epidemic.

Trump said that he discussed the crisis with President Xi Jinping in a "very good" phone call late Thursday.

"We talked about, mostly about the coronavirus. They're working really hard and I think they're doing a very professional job," he told reporters at the White House.

Trump said the United States and China were "working together" on the issue. "I think that China will do a very good job."



