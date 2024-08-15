Donald Trump Reveals Why He Sounded Like He Had A Lisp During Elon Musk Interview

Some people stated that the former president seemed to "slur his words."

Former United States President Donald Trump was interviewed by billionaire Elon Musk on his social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on Monday. The interview had a rocky start and was delayed by 40 minutes after the Tesla Chief announced that there was a cyber attack on his social media platform. The two businessmen discussed a variety of topics ahead of US polls including immigration, layoffs, the assassination attempt on Mr Trump and climate change. However, several users pointed out that Mr Trump sounded strange as if he had a lisp. Some people stated that the former president seemed to "slur his words."

In response to the speculation, the Republican nominee has now clarified why his voice sounded "different and strange" during the interview. He also urged his fans and supporters to hear a two-hour-long cleaner version of the recording.

He wrote on Truth Social, "My conversation with Elon last night was heard by a RECORD audience, and was really something special, as Elon himself is very special - and I thank him for such a strong Endorsement!"

"Unfortunately, because of the complexity of modern-day equipment, and cellphone technology, my voice was, in certain areas, somewhat different and strange. Therefore, we have put out an actual, and perfect, recording of the conversation. ENJOY!!!" he added.

Earlier, many people speculated why Mr Trump appeared to be slurring and having a lisp. According to the BBC live blog, there were over 20,000 posts on the microblogging website with the term "slurring" and 15,000 with the word "dentures."

"That particular lisp is from someone without their dentures in. Does Donald Trump have dentures?" a user asked.

"Is it just me..... What is wrong with trumps voice [sic]??" another added.

A user commented, "Sound like he has a lisp??"

Twenty-four hours after the interview first aired, Mr Musk and Mr Trump posted a "perfect" version of the interview on X, emphasising the former president's remarks.

Meanwhile, the Republican candidate slammed Kamala Harris during the interview and said, "The number of illegals Kamala (Harris) has welcomed into our communities is much bigger than we think." He told Elon Musk, "Countries are emptying their prisons - and sending them to our country. They're bringing crime and violence to our backyards," he said.

In a separate comment, he also said that the country "will go out of business," if she wins US elections 2024. "We don't have a president right now - and Kamala is even worse. She's a San Francisco liberal who destroyed that city, destroyed California, and will destroy our country if she's elected," Donald Trump said.

Reacting to the same, Ms Harris' presidential campaign issued a statement on X. They said, "Donald Trump's extremism and dangerous Project 2025 agenda is a feature not a glitch of his campaign, which was on full display for those unlucky enough to listen in tonight during whatever that was on X.com."

They added, "Trump's entire campaign is in service of people like Elon Musk and himself - self-obsessed rich guys who will sell out the middle class and who cannot run a livestream in the year 2024."