After Donald Trump, Elon Musk 'Happy To Host' Kamala Harris Ahead Of US Polls

Former United States President Donald Trump was interviewed by billionaire Elon Musk on his social media platform X (formerly Twitter) today. The interview had a rocky start and was delayed by 40 minutes after the Tesla Chief announced that there was a cyber attack on his social media platform. The two businessmen discussed a variety of topics ahead of US polls including immigration, layoffs, the assassination attempt on Mr Trump and climate change. Amid this, Mr Musk has now invited US Vice President Kamala Harris for a chat on X Spaces.

He took to the microblogging platform and wrote, "Happy to host Kamala on an X Spaces too."

Happy to host Kamala on an 𝕏 Spaces too — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 13, 2024

Since being shared, his post has amassed a variety of reactions online.

The Trump campaign reacted to the post with a folded hands emoji.

A person joked, "Same chance of her agreeing to come on as me meeting Abraham Lincoln tomorrow morning."

"It would be really smart of her to do this. Significantly simpler logistics than doing a rally, with a far larger potential impact. I'm sure you'd be a fair interviewer," said a person.

A user stated, "Free Speech! @VP should 100% do this. The American people deserve to hear your thoughts on the issues!"

Meanwhile, the Republican candidate slammed Ms Harris and said, "The number of illegals Kamala (Harris) has welcomed into our communities is much bigger than we think." He told Elon Musk, "Countries are emptying their prisons - and sending them to our country. They're bringing crime and violence to our backyards," he said.

In a separate comment, he also said that the country "will go out of business," if she wins US elections 2024. "We don't have a president right now - and Kamala is even worse. She's a San Francisco liberal who destroyed that city, destroyed California, and will destroy our country if she's elected," Donald Trump said.

Reacting to the same, Ms Harris' presidential campaign issued a statement on X. They said, "Donald Trump's extremism and dangerous Project 2025 agenda is a feature not a glitch of his campaign, which was on full display for those unlucky enough to listen in tonight during whatever that was on X.com."

They added, "Trump's entire campaign is in service of people like Elon Musk and himself - self-obsessed rich guys who will sell out the middle class and who cannot run a livestream in the year 2024."