"Go To Hell": Trump Refuses To Wish Clemency Recipients 'Merry Christmas'

US President-elect Donald Trump has made headlines with his stark Christmas Day message, refusing to extend holiday wishes to federal death-row inmates and criminals whose sentences were commuted by President Joe Biden this month. Instead, Trump took to Truth Social to declare, “Go to hell!”

Donald Trump directed his ire at the 37 individuals who received clemency from Mr Biden, referring to them as “the 37 most violent criminals, who killed, raped, and plundered like virtually no one before them, but were just given, incredibly, a pardon by Sleepy Joe Biden.”He added, “I refuse to wish a Merry Christmas to those lucky ‘souls' but, instead, will say, go to hell!”

Outgoing President Biden, 82, commuted the sentences of 37 federal death-row inmates, reducing their punishment to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole. The White House described the decision as part of the outgoing president's commitment to fostering “a fair and effective justice system.” Among those granted clemency are individuals convicted of heinous crimes, including child murders and mass killings.

Trump's Christmas message wasn't limited to criticism of the clemency decision. He also took the opportunity to lambast China, Canada and his political adversaries, while revisiting controversial geopolitical topics like US control over the Panama Canal and his interest in acquiring Greenland.

He wrote, “Merry Christmas to all, including to the wonderful soldiers of China, who are lovingly, but illegally, operating the Panama Canal (where we lost 38,000 people in its building 110 years ago), always making certain that the United States puts in Billions of Dollars in ‘repair' money, but will have absolutely nothing to say about ‘anything'.”

Turning his attention northward, Donald Trump addressed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, suggesting that Canada would benefit from becoming the 51st state. “If Canada was to become our 51st State, their taxes would be cut by more than 60 per cent, their businesses would immediately double in size, and they would be militarily protected like no other country anywhere in the world,” Trump added.

Greenland also featured in Donald Trump's message, as he reiterated the territory's strategic importance to US national security and claimed its residents welcomed American involvement.

Not one to miss a chance to criticise his political opponents, Mr Trump said, “Merry Christmas to the radical left lunatics, who are constantly trying to obstruct our court System and our elections, and are always going after the great citizens and patriots of the United States but, in particular, their political opponent, me.” he wrote.

Donald Trump concluded, “We had the greatest election in the history of our country, a bright light is now shining over the U.S.A. and, in 26 days, we will, make America great again. Merry Christmas!”