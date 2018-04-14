'Mission Accomplished': Trump Praises Syria Strikes By US And Allies

Western officials said a barrage of cruise and air-to-land missiles hit what they said were sites linked to chemical weapons development, in retaliation after a suspected toxic gas attack a week ago on the rebel-held town of Douma, in the Damascus suburbs.
"A perfectly executed strike last night. Thank you to France and the United Kingdom for their wisdom and the power of their fine Military," Trump tweeted.
"Could not have had a better result. Mission Accomplished!"
Branding last week's alleged chemical attack the "crimes of a monster," Trump announced the military action against President Bashar al-Assad's forces in a White House address late Friday, defying fierce warnings from Damascus ally Russia.
In 2003, then US president George W. Bush announced the end of major combat operations in Iraq aboard a US aircraft carrier returning from the Gulf -- with a banner that read "Mission Accomplished" behind him -- a declaration that proved premature.