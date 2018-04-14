Russia Warns Of 'Consequences' After US-Led Strikes On Syria Russia's ambassador to the US, Anatoly Antonov, said in, "We warned that such actions will not be left without consequences. All responsibility for them rests with Washington, London and Paris."

18 Shares EMAIL PRINT The coordinated strike marked the second time in a year that Trump has used force against Assad. United States: Highlights Russia reacts sharply to US-led strikes on Syria Says "such actions will not be left without consequences" Says insulting Putin "unacceptable"



Syria ally Russia warned Friday of "consequences" following the launch of US-led strikes against Bashar al-Assad's regime in retaliation for a suspected chemical attack."Again, we are being threatened," Russia's ambassador to the US, Anatoly Antonov, said in a statement."Insulting the President of Russia is unacceptable and inadmissible," added the envoy, after President Donald Trump directly called out his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin over his support for the Assad regime.