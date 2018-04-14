Russia Warns Of 'Consequences' After US-Led Strikes On Syria

Syria ally Russia warned Friday of "consequences" following the launch of US-led strikes against Bashar al-Assad's regime in retaliation for a suspected chemical attack.
"Again, we are being threatened," Russia's ambassador to the US, Anatoly Antonov, said in a statement.
"Insulting the President of Russia is unacceptable and inadmissible," added the envoy, after President Donald Trump directly called out his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin over his support for the Assad regime.
