First Images, Video Of US-Led Strikes On Syria Emerge On Social Media: Live Updates

"A short time ago, I ordered the United States armed forces to launch precision strikes on targets associated with the chemical weapons capabilities of Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad," Trump said in a primetime televised address to the nation.
The US is using Tomahawk cruise missiles, and taking aim at multiple targets in the country, a US official was quoted by Reuters.
Here are the live updates on US strike on Syria:
🔴 Summary of places and areas affected by missiles #US near #Damascus. #Syriapic.twitter.com/zWBhGXBTCp- Strategic News (@StrategicNews1) April 14, 2018
A civilian housing complex has been hit in #syriapic.twitter.com/eLQuTb5elG- Arturas Kerelis (@arturaskerelis) April 14, 2018
Confirmed: Targeting of Hezbollah terrorist sites in the city of Kiswa, Rif Dimashq. #syria- Arturas Kerelis (@arturaskerelis) April 14, 2018
French President Emmanuel Macron said late Friday that France had joined the US and Britain in an ongoing operation against Syria with strikes to target "the capacities of the Syrian regime to produce and use chemical weapons"."
Photo of a research center hit by a #US missile at #Damascus. #Syriapic.twitter.com/Cgmz4oBczu- Strategic News (@StrategicNews1) April 14, 2018
Unconfirmed reports announce that a missile reportedly targeted a #Hezbollah base in Al-Qusayr locality in southwestern #Homs. #Syriapic.twitter.com/OcmtcMrY8f- Strategic News (@StrategicNews1) April 14, 2018
Right now in Damascus #Syriapic.twitter.com/pcmdNoSXv5- Arturas Kerelis (@arturaskerelis) April 14, 2018
Breaking: Another explosion in #Syriapic.twitter.com/8T1vfqjEd3- Arturas Kerelis (@arturaskerelis) April 14, 2018
Photo of missile in #Syria heading to intercept American missile. pic.twitter.com/os83qhVLJ8- Arturas Kerelis (@arturaskerelis) April 14, 2018