First Images, Video Of US-Led Strikes On Syria Emerge On Social Media: Live Updates

World | Edited by | Updated: April 14, 2018 07:46 IST
Officials confirmed that fighter jets were part of the strike on Syria. (File)

President Donald Trump announced late Friday that a joint US-British-French operation had been launched against Syria's Bashar al-Assad regime and saying an alleged chemical attack had marked a "significant escalation."

"A short time ago, I ordered the United States armed forces to launch precision strikes on targets associated with the chemical weapons capabilities of Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad," Trump said in a primetime televised address to the nation.

The US is using Tomahawk cruise missiles, and taking aim at multiple targets in the country, a US official was quoted by Reuters.
 

Here are the live updates on US strike on Syria:




Apr 14, 2018
07:46 (IST)
Apr 14, 2018
07:43 (IST)
No reports of US losses in Syria operation, says Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis
Apr 14, 2018
07:39 (IST)
Apr 14, 2018
07:39 (IST)
Apr 14, 2018
07:38 (IST)
Syria Attack: France's Macron Says 'Cannot Tolerate Normalisation Of Chemical Weapons' In Syria
French President Emmanuel Macron said late Friday that France had joined the US and Britain in an ongoing operation against Syria with strikes to target "the capacities of the Syrian regime to produce and use chemical weapons"." 
Apr 14, 2018
07:34 (IST)
Four Tornado jets fired Storm Shadow missiles "at a military facility -- a former missile base -- some fifteen miles west of Homs, where the regime is assessed to keep chemical weapon precursors," Britain's defence ministry said in a statement.
Apr 14, 2018
07:33 (IST)
Apr 14, 2018
07:31 (IST)
Apr 14, 2018
07:31 (IST)
Several huge explosions were heard in Syria's capital early Saturday, AFP's correspondent there said, as US President Donald Trump announced strikes on the country were under way.
Apr 14, 2018
07:30 (IST)
Apr 14, 2018
07:29 (IST)
Apr 14, 2018
07:25 (IST)
Apr 14, 2018
07:23 (IST)
Apr 14, 2018
07:12 (IST)
British PM Theresa May said she had authorised British armed forces "to conduct co-ordinated and targeted strikes to degrade the Syrian regime's chemical weapons capability."

The military action is not about intervening in Syria's civil war or changing its government, she said.
Apr 14, 2018
07:12 (IST)
The operation by the three allies came after a poison gas attack in Syria that killed at least 60 people last week.
Apr 14, 2018
07:11 (IST)
Donald Trump said a combined operation with France and Britain was under way and that they were prepared to sustain the response until Syria stopped its use of chemical weapons.
Apr 14, 2018
07:09 (IST)
A second witness said the Barzah district of Damascus had been hit in the strikes. Barzah is the location of a major Syrian scientific research centre.
Apr 14, 2018
07:08 (IST)
At least six loud explosions were heard in Damascus and smoke was seen rising over the Syrian capital, news agency Reuters said.
Apr 14, 2018
07:06 (IST)
The United States is using Tomahawk cruise missiles in its strikes in Syria, and taking aim at multiple targets in the country, a U.S. official told Reuters on Friday, without disclosing whether U.S. aircraft were also involved in strikes.
Apr 14, 2018
07:05 (IST)
President Donald Trump announced late Friday that a joint US-British-French operation had been launched on Syria, targeting the "criminal" regime of Bashar al-Assad and saying an alleged chemical attack had marked a "significant escalation."

"A short time ago, I ordered the United States armed forces to launch precision strikes on targets associated with the chemical weapons capabilities of Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad," Trump said in a primetime televised address to the nation.

A combined operation with the armed forces of France and the United Kingdom is now under way. We thank them both. This massacre was a significant escalation in a pattern of chemical weapons use by that very terrible regime."
