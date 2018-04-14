Russian Lawmaker: US Strikes On Syria Violate International Law

None of the air strikes hit zones where Russian air defence systems protect the Russian bases of Tartus and Hmeimim, Russian Defence Ministry said.

World | | Updated: April 14, 2018 10:29 IST
2 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Russian Lawmaker: US Strikes On Syria Violate International Law

US, British and French air strikes on Syria are a violation of international law, Russian lawmaker said.

Moscow:  US, British and French air strikes on Syria are a violation of international law and are likely meant to prevent investigators from the global chemical weapons watchdog from doing their work, a senior Russian lawmaker was quoted by Interfax as saying on Saturday.

The chairman of the international affairs committee of Russia's upper house of parliament, Konstantin Kosachev, described the air strikes as a groundless attack on a sovereign government, Interfax said.

"It's also highly likely an attempt to create complications for the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons mission which was just starting its work in Syria's Douma, or an attempt to completely derail it," Kosachev was quoted as saying.

Comments
None of the air strikes hit zones where Russian air defence systems protect the Russian bases of Tartus and Hmeimim, Russian news agencies cited the Ministry of Defence as saying.
© Thomson Reuters 2018


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Syria air strikes

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
CWG 2018 Medal TallyLive cricket ScoreIPL Schedule 2018IPL 2018Water Crisis In IndiaDiabetes

................................ Advertisement ................................