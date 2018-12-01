Trump Praises HW Bush's 'Unflappable Leadership' In His Tribute

George HW Bush's spokesperson announced the death of the former president in a statement.

US President Donald Trump on Saturday paid tribute to late former leader George HW Bush, praising his lifetime of service to the nation and "unflappable leadership" during the waning days of the Cold War.

"Melania and I join with a grieving nation to mourn the loss of former president George H.W. Bush," Trump said in a statement from Buenos Aires, where he was attending the G20 summit.

"Through his essential authenticity, disarming wit, and unwavering commitment to faith, family, and country, President Bush inspired generations of his fellow Americans to public service."

Statement from President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on the Passing of Former President George H.W. Bush pic.twitter.com/qxPsp4Ggs7 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 1, 2018

George H.W. Bush -- the upper-crust war hero-turned-oilman and diplomat who steered America through the end of the Cold War as president and led a political dynasty that saw his son win the White House -- died Friday. He was 94.

"America has lost a patriot and humble servant in George Herbert Walker Bush. While our hearts are heavy today, they are also filled with gratitude," former president Barack Obama said in a statement.