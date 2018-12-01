"Hearts Are Heavy": Obama, Donald Trump Pay Tributes To George HW Bush

Tributes started pouring in as news of Former US president George HW Bush's death was announced by his family today.

World | Edited by | Updated: December 01, 2018 11:32 IST
George HW Bush's passing comes just months after the death in April of his wife Barbara Bush. (AFP)


Former US president George HW Bush, who helped steer America through the end of the Cold War, died at age 94 late on Friday night.

"George HW Bush was a man of the highest character and the best dad a son or daughter could ask for." his son, former president George W Bush, said.

He is survived by his five children and 17 grandchildren.

Tributes started pouring in as the news of his death was announced by his family today.

Former US President Barack Obama says America has lost a patriot and humble servant in George Herbert Walker Bush.

 

One of his grandsons, George P Bush, says George HW Bush was the "greatest man I ever knew."

 

Populist FDR Democrat Brandon Presley says Former President Bush served America "with dignity both home and abroad."

"The entire Bush family is deeply grateful for 41's life and love, for the compassion of those who have cared and prayed for Dad, and for the condolences of our friends and fellow citizens," a statement from his family said.

US President Donald Trump released a statement on Twitter saying President Bush inspired generations of his fellow Americans to public service.

White House advisor Kellyanne Conway tweeted: "Heartfelt sympathy and deep condolences to the entire Bush family on the passing of our 41st President, George HW Bush. He devoted his life to his family and his country. Thank you, sir."

