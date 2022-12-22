Read What George Bush Told Bill Clinton As His 1992 Letter Goes Viral Again

The letter was shared on Twitter by a page named Fascinate. (Picture credit: AFP)

A handwritten letter written by Republican President George HW Bush after he lost the 1992 election to Democrat Bill Clinton is going viral again. A 1993 letter that George HW Bush sent to Bill Clinton as he passed the Oval Office torch has resurfaced and taken social media by storm.

"Your success is now our country's success," Bush wrote to Clinton, a few months after conceding electoral defeat. "I am rooting for you."

The letter was shared on Twitter by a page named Fascinate.

In the letter, he wrote, "When I walked into this office just now I felt the same sense of wonder and respect that I felt four years ago. I know you will feel that, too. I wish you great happiness here. I never felt the loneliness some Presidents have described."

"There will be very tough times, made even more difficult by criticism you may not think is fair. I'm not a very good one to give advice; but just don't let the critics discourage you or push you off course," it added.

He added, "You will be our President when you read this note. I wish you well. I wish your family well."

The post has amassed over 31,000 likes and over 1,000 retweets. Social media users were struck by its tone of humility and civility. A user wrote, "It would be cool if this was an actual presidential tradition. Something that each POTUS has to do after they leave office."

Another user wrote, "I wonder what kind of message Trump left. "I won, I am the bestest, I should still be the president, don't drag me away, go away secret service" or maybe something like that?"

The third user wrote, "Forget the politics, it was a nice thing for one human to do for another. How do we lose sight of that?"