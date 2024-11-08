Donald Trump Names Campaign Manager Susie Wiles As Chief Of Staff

US President-elect Donald Trump named his campaign manager, Susie Wiles, as White House chief of staff on Thursday, his first major appointment since winning this week's election.

"Susie is tough, smart, innovative, and is universally admired and respected," Trump said in a statement. "Susie will continue to work tirelessly to Make America Great Again. It is a well deserved honor to have Susie as the first-ever female Chief of Staff in United States history."

