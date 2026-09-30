Trump For New AI Name, But Official Document Can't Spell United States Right

The White House has made an apparent spelling mistake on an official document released during a meeting with top artificial intelligence executives, misspelling "United States" as "Unites States".

The error appeared on a document related to US President Donald Trump's "super intelligence" initiative. The typo quickly caught attention online, especially because Trump has been pushing the term "Super Intelligence", or "SI", for artificial intelligence (AI).

The spelling mistake quickly caught the attention of users who started pointing out the unusual error on the official White House document.

One social media user mocked the typo, writing, "President of UNITES STATES. Oh wait, get it... He gon' ‘UNITE US'." The user also took a dig at the administration, saying, "'Super Intelligence' is useless when you have incompetents behind it."

Another wrote, "Trump is gonna sign an executive order renaming us the 'Unites States' now".

One person said, "The S is for Super Intelligence".

The typo appeared shortly after Trump hosted a meeting with some of the biggest names in the technology industry at the White House, including Elon Musk, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

During the meeting, Trump said the US would officially use "Super Intelligence" instead of "Artificial Intelligence" in government communications. He said the term "artificial" was not appropriate because the technology was not "artificial".

Trump has also described the technology as something that could become bigger than the internet. His administration has directed federal agencies to use "Super Intelligence" and "SI" in official documents and communications.

The meeting was mainly about AI safety and how companies should monitor increasingly powerful AI systems. Pichai said companies would use existing corporate governance practices for AI development, similar to the controls used for financial matters.

"We are signing up to a set of processes and controls as we do in other areas, like financial controls, in a company. And we are bringing those well-known best practices to the development of superintelligence," he told reporters.

Zuckerberg said the agreement includes internal risk checks, external audits and independent reviews by company boards.



