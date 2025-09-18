"Trump Doesn't Have One": Stephen Colbert Shows Off Emmy For 'The Late Show'

Late-night host Stephen Colbert has used his Emmy 2025 win to poke fun at US President Donald Trump. On the September 16 edition of 'The Late Show', Colbert displayed his Emmy award, earning a standing ovation and chants of "Stephen, Stephen" from the audience.

It was honoured for Outstanding Talk Series, a first for 'The Late Show' in this category at the 77th Emmy Awards on September 14. The victory comes months after CBS announced it would cancel the show in May 2026.

"On Sunday night, we won our first Emmy for Outstanding Talk Series," Colbert said. "Man, I'm telling you, we should have gotten cancelled years ago," he added at the start of the September 16 episode, before taking a jab at Trump.

After acknowledging fellow nominees, including Jon Stewart and Jimmy Kimmel, Colbert said, "Speaking of Emmys, Donald Trump doesn't have one," he said. He also thanked the show's writers, stage crew, production staff, talent, editors and the audience, joking, "So this belongs to you too, but I'm going to keep it. And if anyone so much as touches it, I will jab your eyes out with the wings right there."

Colbert also took a dig at Trump's UK visit, saying, "Right now, he's out of the country making his second state visit to the UK...but for a state visit, Trump's going to be keeping a surprisingly low profile."

The host added that Trump would be "behind closed doors, far from massive planned protests and without delivering a traditional address to potential critics in Parliament."

He also mocked Trump's unpopularity abroad, pointing out, "He's so unpopular over there that on the Windsor Castle grounds...protesters laid out this colossal banner of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein. That is huge."

Colbert also mentioned the President's planned royal engagements, saying, "Trump will be visiting the royal family, including King Charles. I cannot wait to see those two together."

Continuing his roast of Trump's UK trip, Colbert joked that he would be "treated to an opulent banquet in Windsor Castle and a carriage ride through the grounds of Windsor Castle," adding, "Oh, the pageantry. He's just like Cinderella, but good luck slipping the glass slipper on those cankles."

Adding a humorous twist to Trump's itinerary, he said: "After Windsor Castle, he gets to go to the Star Wars experience and buy a custom lightsaber."

He also mocked Trump for his ongoing legal battles, saying that with the trip, "Trump gets a much-needed break from the hard work of going after anyone who dares criticise him about anything."

Trump has long criticised the Emmy Awards, claiming that his reality show The Apprentice was unfairly overlooked. He has repeatedly called the awards "rigged," including a 2012 post calling the show "no credibility," according to reports.

CBS announced the show's cancellation in July 2025, citing financial challenges.