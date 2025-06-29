"Let Bibi Go": Trump Defends Netanyahu Again Over Corruption Trial

US President Donald Trump on Sunday (IST) once again defended Benjamin Netanyahu and said his corruption trial was a "political witch hunt". In a post on Truth Social, he also said it was "terrible" what they are doing to Bibi, a nickname for the Israeli Prime Minister.

Mr Netanyahu was indicted in 2019 in Israel on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust - all of which he denies. His trial began in 2020 and involves three criminal cases. An Israeli court on Friday rejected his request to postpone giving testimony in his corruption trial, saying he had not provided adequate justification for his request.

"It is terrible what they are doing in Israel to Bibi Netanyahu. He is a War Hero, and a Prime Minister who did a fabulous job working with the United States to bring Great Success in getting rid of the dangerous Nuclear threat in Iran," Mr Trump said, referring to the US strikes on three key Iranian strikes on June 22.

"Importantly, he is right now in the process of negotiating a Deal with Hamas, which will include getting the Hostages back. How is it possible that the Prime Minister of Israel can be forced to sit in a Courtroom all day long, over NOTHING (Cigars, Bugs Bunny Doll, etc)," he wrote.

Mr Trump called it a "political witch hunt" and said it was "very similar" to the one that he was "forced to endure". The 79-year-old was convicted on 34 counts of falsifying business records in May 2024 in a case related to hush money payments to adult actress Stormy Daniels.

"This travesty of "Justice" will interfere with both Iran and Hamas negotiations. In other words, it is INSANITY doing what the out-of-control prosecutors are doing to Bibi Netanyahu," he said.

"The United States of America spends Billions of Dollar a year, far more than on any other Nation, protecting and supporting Israel. We are not going to stand for this," Mr Trump said.

"We just had a Great Victory with Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu at the helm - And this greatly tarnishes our Victory. LET BIBI GO, HE'S GOT A BIG JOB TO DO," he added.

Trump's Second Post Defending Netanyahu

It was Donald Trump's second post in three days defending Benjamin Netanyahu. On Thursday, he said he was "shocked" to hear that Israel, which is "strongly" led by Mr Netanyahu, is continuing its "ridiculous" witch hunt against their "great wartime" Prime Minister.

"Bibi and I just went through HELL together, fighting a very tough and brilliant longtime enemy of Israel, Iran, and Bibi could not have been better, sharper, or stronger in his LOVE for the incredible Holy Land. Anybody else would have suffered losses, embarrassment, and chaos," he said.

"Such a WITCH HUNT, for a man who has given so much, is unthinkable to me. He deserves much better than this, and so does the State of Israel," he said, adding that Mr Netanyahu's trial should be "cancelled immediately".

"Perhaps there is no one that I know who could have worked in better harmony with the President of the United States, ME, than Bibi Netanyahu. It was the United States of America that saved Israel, and now it is going to be the United States of America that saves Bibi Netanyahu. THIS TRAVESTY OF "JUSTICE" CAN NOT BE ALLOWED," Mr Trump said while backing the Israeli PM, who has held office six times and is in power for nearly 16 years.

Corruption Case Again Netanyahu

Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, are accused of accepting more than $2,60,000 worth of luxury goods such as cigars, jewellery and champagne from billionaires in exchange for political favours.

Netanyahu is also accused of attempting to negotiate more favourable coverage from two Israeli media outlets.

The 75-year-old became the only sitting Israeli prime minister to be indicted.

He took the witness stand for the first time in December last year, and his cross-examination began earlier this month.

Several hearings have been postponed amid the war in Gaza, which began in October when Hamas attacked Israeli towns.