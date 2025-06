"Witch Hunt": Trump Urges End To Netanyahu's Corruption Trial

US President Donald Trump weighed in on ally Benjamin Netanyahu's long-running corruption trial Wednesday, urging for Israel's "Great War Time Prime Minister" to be exonerated after the conflict with Iran.

"Such a WITCH HUNT, for a man who has given so much, is unthinkable to me," Trump wrote in a long post on his Truth Social platform.

The US president, who himself faced an array of criminal charges and convictions that he argued were politically motivated, said he had "just learned that Bibi" -- a nickname for Netanyahu -- "has been summoned to Court on Monday."

"Bibi and I just went through HELL together, fighting a very tough and brilliant longtime enemy of Israel, Iran, and Bibi could not have been better, sharper, or stronger in his LOVE for the incredible Holy Land," Trump said.

"Bibi Netanyahu's trial should be CANCELLED, IMMEDIATELY, or a Pardon given to a Great Hero," Trump urged.

Trump's lavish praise for Netanyahu came a day after the US leader angrily berated Israel in an expletive-filled rant for apparently preparing to attack Iran despite a ceasefire announced the previous night.

The unusual public display of anger at Israel saw Trump apparently trying to cajole his ally to call off warplanes in real time.

Moments later he said Israeli planes would "turn around and head home."

Netanyahu's trial has been delayed many times since it began in May 2020, with the Israeli leader requesting postponements due to the war in Gaza and later conflict in Lebanon.

In a first case, Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, are accused of accepting more than $260,000 worth of luxury goods such as cigars, jewelry and champagne from billionaires in exchange for political favors.

Two other cases allege that Netanyahu attempted to negotiate more favorable coverage in two Israeli media outlets.

Netanyahu has denied any wrongdoing.

Before the agreement of a ceasefire on Tuesday, Israel had pounded Iranian nuclear and military sites over the course of 12 days of war, while Iran launched waves of missiles at its regional arch foe in their deadliest-ever confrontation.

The United States joined the fray in support of its ally, hitting two nuclear facilities with massive bunker-buster bombs over the weekend, while guided missiles from a submarine struck a third.

Trump announced the ceasefire shortly after Iran retaliated with strikes targeting a US base in Qatar that the president said had been fully defeated and forewarned.

"It was the United States of America that saved Israel, and now it is going to be the United States of America that saves Bibi Netanyahu," Trump said in his social media post.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)