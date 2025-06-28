Advertisement

Trump Hopeful For Gaza Ceasefire, Possibly "Next Week"

Donald Trump said he had been just been talking to some of the people involved in trying to reach a ceasefire to hostilities between Israel and Hamas.

President Donald Trump said on Friday he believes it is possible that a ceasefire in the Gaza conflict will be reached within a week.

Trump, at an Oval Office event celebrating a Congo-Rwanda accord, told reporters that he believes a ceasefire is close. He said he had been just been talking to some of the people involved in trying to reach a ceasefire to hostilities between Israel and Hamas.

