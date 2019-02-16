Trump Declares National Emergency Amid US-Mexico Border Wall Crisis

Donald Trump has been steadfast in his demand for a wall along the border with Mexico.

President Donald Trump said Friday that he will declare a national emergency as a means to circumvent Congress and build additional border barriers. He is seeking to secure about $6.5 billion more in funding than Congress has approved.

"I'm going to be signing a national emergency," Trump said in the White House Rose Garden. "We're talking about an invasion of our country with drugs, with human traffickers, with all types of criminals and gangs."

Trump also plans to sign spending legislation to avert a government shutdown, his chief of staff said.

Many of Trump's Republican allies have called a national emergency ill-advised, and Democrats are promising immediate action aimed at blocking it. The declaration is expected to face an array of legal challenges, possibly including from congressional Democrats.

Friday's announcement follows passage of a 1,169-page spending bill that provides $1.375 billion for 55 miles of new fences along the border in Texas, far short of the $5.7 billion Trump had sought for 234 miles of steel walls.

In a statement issued as Trump spoke, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., called Trump's emergency declaration "unlawful."

"The President's actions clearly violate the Congress's exclusive power of the purse, which our Founders enshrined in the Constitution," the statement said. "The Congress will defend our constitutional authorities in the Congress, in the Courts, and in the public, using every remedy available."

"The President is not above the law," the statement said. "The Congress cannot let the President shred the Constitution."

Trump acknowledged in his remarks that his declaration of a national emergency would face court challenges and that he could lose in lower courts.

"Hopefully we'll get a fair shake" in the Supreme Court, Trump said. "We're declaring it for virtual invasion purposes."

He later added: "Sadly, we'll be sued, and sadly, we'll go through a process."

As Trump was still speaking, New York Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat, said the president had created a "constitutional crisis."

"This action will harm Americans across the country by diverting funds necessary to handle real emergencies and real disasters to advance the President's personal agenda," James said in a statement. "We will not stand for this abuse of power and will fight back with every legal tool at our disposal."

Before the announcement, White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney told reporters the measures were necessary because Congress wouldn't act.

"They are simply incapable of providing the amount of money necessary in the president's eyes to address the current situation at the border," he said.

The White House's goal is to build more than 234 miles of new barriers. It will be a bollard-wall type structure, officials said, not the concrete wall Trump promised during his campaign.